UT Tyler women's basketball coach Jeannette Mosher's contract will not be renewed, Dr. Howard Patterson, UT Tyler athletic director, announced on Tuesday.
Patterson said her staff's contracts will not be renewed as well.
"We appreciate Coach Mosher for her contributions to the program and Department and wish her nothing but the best moving forward," Dr. Patterson said in a statement. "Coach Mosher and the women's basketball program are an integral piece to the program's transition into Division II and for that we are grateful."
Mosher led the Patriots for three seasons after being hired prior to the 2018-19 season and finished her tenure as UT Tyler head coach with an overall record of 16-48. Mosher's best season came in her first year as UT Tyler head coach as she led the Patriots to a record of 13-11 in the program's final year competing against NCAA Division III competition in the American Southwest Conference.
UT Tyler has transitioned to NCAA Division II.
The Patriots finished with records of 3-23 and 0-14 in Mosher's final two years at the helm of the program, including a mark of 1-35 in Lone Star Conference play.
Mosher came from SUNY Cortland, where she coached for 20 years. She led the Red Dragons to five State University of New York Athletic Conference tournament championships, to seven regular-season titles and the program advanced to eight NCAA postseasons. She was named the WBCA East Region Coach of the Year in 2009-10 after leading the team to a 25-4 record and to the SUNYAC regular-season and tournament titles. She is a six time SUNYAC Coach of the Year selection. Along with conference honors, Mosher has been honored by the Basketball Coaches Association of New York with six Coach of the Year awards and was a 2017 BCANY Hall of Fame inductee.
A national search for the next head women's basketball coach at UT Tyler will begin immediately, Patterson said.