DENTON — UT Tyler’s first-half shooting was too much to overcome as the Patriots six-game winning streak came to an end with a 61-49 loss to Texas Woman’s University in women’s basketball action on Monday afternoon inside Kitty Magee Arena.
The Patriots shot 31.7 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range in the first half to trail 13-9 after the first quarter and 31-19 at halftime. UT Tyler shot 43.5 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from downtown in the second half.
The Patriots and Pioneers both scored 12 points in the third quarter and 18 points in the fourth quarter.
The second quarter proved to be a pivotal one in the contest. Each team traded strong offensive runs, but the run from Texas Woman's to close the quarter proved crucial. After giving up a 6-0 run to begin the second period, UT Tyler responded with their own 9-5 run to bring the deficit back down to five points. The Pioneers closed out the quarter with a 7-0 run over the last 2:08 to stretch the lead back up to 12.
Montse Gutierrez led UT Tyler with 18 points.
Four players scored in double figures for Texas Woman’s (7-3), led by Ashley Ingram with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Brielle Woods had 16 points, Sadie Moyer 11 and Keslyn King 10.
UT Tyler (7-2) will face Texas Woman’s again at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, this time at the Herrington Patriot Center.