UT Tyler was in search of its first win of the season during a Wednesday afternoon tilt against St. Mary’s.
Entering losing by an average margin of 31.8 points through their first six games, the Patriots entered the fourth quarter tied at 34 on Wednesday.
However, the 3-point shooting of the visiting Rattlers was too much to overcome as St. Mary’s escaped with a 53-45 win.
The Rattlers were 10 of 27 from downtown in the contest with four of those makes coming in the fourth quarter. Briley Perkins relied on volume, going 4 of 11 from 3-point range. Tonia Bilic and Juliett Matinez complemented with efficiency, combining to go a perfect 5 of 5 from deep.
Perkins’ 3-pointer broke the tie in the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter. Taylor Jackson followed with a floater for UT Tyler, but Brianna Ford’s scoop layup and another three by Perkins pushed the St. Mary’s lead to 42-36.
Jackson scored again for UT Tyler before Bilic knocked down a three. Jackson then hit a runner to make the score 45-40 before the Rattlers went on 7-0 run, highlighted by another three from Perkins.
Jackson, who went on a personal 6-0 run late in the third quarter to give the Patriots a 34-32 lead, scored all of UT Tyler’s points from the 4:24 mark in the third quarter until the 1:22 mark in the fourth quarter. The buckets before and after that stretch were both 3-pointers from Kelsey Crouse.
Jackson and Crouse led the Patriots (0-7, 0-7) with 12 points each.
Crouse had five steals, and Jackson had three steals.
UT Tyler jumped out to a 10-3 lead on Wednesday. The Patriots then went scoreless for the final 4:49 of the first quarter as St. Mary’s went on an 8-0 run to take an 11-10 lead. Martinez hit both of her 3-pointers during the run.
UT Tyler gained a 15-14 lead in the second quarter with a three from Josephine Elliott, but the Rattlers finished the half strong to take a 27-21 lead into the break.
St. Mary’s extended its lead to 30-21 early in the third quarter before UT Tyler went on a 13-2 run.
Perkins led St. Mary’s (3-6, 3-6) with 12 points. Hannah Wilson had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
St. Mary’s will host UT Tyler at 3 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN
St. Mary’s 53, UT Tyler 45
St. Mary’s 11 16 7 19 — 53
UTT 10 11 12 11 — 45
ST. MARY’S (3-6, 3-6) — Natalia Ryng 5; Mya Culiver 4; Briley Perkins 12; Audrey Wandji 0; Hannah Wilson 10; Maya Simon 0; Juliett Martinez 6; Tonia Bilic 11; Brianna Ford 5.
UT TYLER (0-7, 0-7) — Taylor Jackson 12; Azaria Reed 8; Shala Robinson 4; Kayla James 4; Kelsey Crouse 12; Tyreesha Blaylock 0; Josephine Elliott 3; Jazmin George 0; Lauren Cortinas 2; Inessa Pugh 0; Carah Burdette 0.
FREE THROWS — St. Mary’s 5-7; UT Tyler 7-8.
3-POINTERS — St. Mary’s 10-27 (Perkins 4-11, Bilic 3-3); UT Tyler 4-14 (Crouse 2-5).
REBOUNDS — St. Mary’s 38 (Wilson 14); UT Tyler 26 (Reed 4, Blaylock 4, Cortinas 4, Robinson 4).
ATTENDANCE — 136.