The UT Tyler Patriots made a some history on Thursday in Denver.
The Patriots volleyball team, seeded No. 6, won their first NCAA Tournament game with a 3-1 win over No. 3 seed Colorado Mesa in the Division II South Central Regional.
Metropolitan State University of Denver is hosting the regional inside the Auraria Event Center.
UT Tyler (20-3) advances to play in the semifinals to meet No. 2 Colorado School of Mines or No. 7 West Texas A&M on Friday. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. (Central).
The Patriots won 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23.
Colorado Mesa ends its season at 21-6 after finishing in a tie for third in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. UT Tyler was runner-up in the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots earned a postseason bid in their first year of eligibility at the Division II level after receiving full-fledged Division II status in August. The Patriots were previously in NCAA Division III.
2021 All-South Central Region first-team selections Mikayla Ware and Christina Escamilla showed exactly why they were selected as two of the region's best on Thursday, combining to score 31.0 points for the Patriots throughout the match.
Ware posted her 13th double-double on the year with 15 kills and 19 digs while Escamilla hit .529 with nine kills on 17 swings. Sophomore Evelyn Torres chipped in to a well-rounded offensive attack for UT Tyler with 13 kills on 28 swings for a .321 hitting percentage for the match.
UT Tyler had 15 or more kills as a team in each of the three final sets and posted a team hitting percentage of .257 for the match. Hattie Murray notched eight kills on the day in 18 swings while Hannah Callison and Maiya Peña both had seven kills to pitch in to 60 kills for UT Tyler.
Honorable Mention All-Lone Star Conference selection Callie Craus had 30 assists to help manufacture the UT Tyler offense while freshman Adeline Ortman stepped into the second setter role in the 6-2 offense for the Patriots with 25 assists.
The winners of each of the eight regionals will advance to the finals, Dec. 9-11, at the Bob Martinez Athletics Center in Tampa, Florida. Teams advancing to the final site will be reseeded before quarterfinals. Competition at the finals site will be single-elimination; best three-of-five-set matches.