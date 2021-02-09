The UT Tyler volleyball team defended home court with ease on Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Texas A&M-Commerce at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots (5-0, 5-0 Lone Star Conference) made quick work of their previous undefeated opposition, rolling the Lions (2-1, 2-1 LSC) in 25-15, 25-12, 26-24 to remain the lone undefeated squad in the Lone Star Conference Central Division standings.
Mikayla Ware once again proved to be a difference maker on the court for the Patriots as the junior recorded a double-double in just the three sets of action with 13 kills and 12 digs.
Ware’s team-high 13 kills were not without support, however, as Kylee Becker also reached double-digits in the kills category with 11 on the night.
The two Central Division rivals play again on Wednesday. The match is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler dominated the kill count for the game, totaling 46 to Texas A&M-Commerce’s 28. Ware hit .281 for the night with 13 kills on 32 swings... Hattie Murray (.455) and Christina Escamilla (.385) were both efficient on the night. Murray had five kills on 11 swings and did not commit a single attacking error. Escamilla has six kills on 13 swings and just a single error. Hannah Callison finished third on the team with eight kills. Savannah Guzman led the squad with 14 digs and also totaled six assists. Taylor Stoops has posted 20 or more assists in all but one game this season, finishing with 22 on Tuesday night.