The No. 18 UT Tyler Patriots stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Texas Woman’s University in a Lone Star Conference volleyball match at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots (11-0) won 25-21, 25-21, 25-11. The squad returns to action on Wednesday, hosting TWU at 6 p.m.
Kylee Becker totaled 17 kills for the night, matching the third-highest kill total in a three-set match in program history. Becker hit .400 for the night, notching those 17 kills on just 35 swings, and committed just three attack errors in those 35 attempts.
Becker was the offensive catalyst for a Patriot attack that posted a team hitting percentage of .292 for the night.
Christina Escamilla was one of three other Patriots alongside Evelyn Torres and Hannah Callison to notch seven kills on the evening and provide offensive support for Becker.
Taylor Stoops totaled 20 assists in the effort while Callie Craus had 17. Torres and libero Savannah Guzman each reached double-digit dig totals with 15 and 11 respectively.
The Patriot volleyball program will recognize Brianna Bellehumeur and Olivia Burnett prior to the match in honor of Senior Night.
