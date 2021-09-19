The No. 25 UT Tyler volleyball captured two matches over the weekend as the Lone Star Conference season got underway.
On Friday, the Patriots defeated West Texas A&M 3-1, followed by a 3-0 win over Eastern New Mexico on Saturday, Both games were at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The victories move the Patriots to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in LSC. UT Tyler has won 18th consecutive regular season matches.
Against West Texas A&M, UT Tyler won 27-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-15.
Senior Mikayla Ware led the way with 19 kills and 13 digs. Senior Savannah Guzman led the way defensively for UT Tyler with 14 digs, while Ware, sophomore Evelyn Torres and setter Callie Craus all had at least 10. Craus had 23 assists. Torres added 12 digs. Junior Christina Escamilla stayed efficient at the net for UT Tyler, hitting .400 in the match with eight kills in just 20 swings without committing a single attacking error.
The Buffaloes fall to 5-2 and 0-2.
On Saturday, the Patriots downed Eastern New Mexico 25-22, 25-16, 25-21.
Escamilla led UT Tyler with 13 kings.
Torres reached double-digit kills, finishing with a team-high 15 kills and a .323 hitting percentage for the match.
Guzman was fantastic for the Patriots once again on Saturday afternoon, leading all competitors with 15 digs for the match. UT Tyler finished with a 54-to-47 advantage in the digs column for the match, and also added six blocks to the defensive effort.
Ware added eight kills and nine digs to the box score, while junior Maiya Peña totaled a team-high four blocks.
The Greyhounds fall to 1-8 and 1-1.
UT Tyler now travels to Central Texas for a couple of matches — 6 p.m. Friday against St. Mary's in San Antonio and 1 p.m. Saturday against St. Edward's in Austin.