No. 20 UT Tyler opened its volleyball season with a 3-0 win over Southern Nazarene on Thursday in the Southeastern Classic on the campus of Central Oklahoma in Durant, Oklahoma.
The Patriots won 25-21, 25-14, 25-18 at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.
Leaders for UT Tyler were: Evelyn Torres (10 kills, 3 aces, 1 block, 8 digs), Christina Escamilla (9 kills), Mikayla Ware (9 kills, 2 assists, 11 digs), Taylor Stoops (1 ace. 14 assists), Savannah Guzman (1 ace, 18 digs), Maiya Peña (1 block), Kacie Kimbrough (1 block) and Callie Craus (24 assists).
The Patriots are scheduled to play Emporia State at noon Friday. UT Tyler has two matches on Saturday — 9 a.m. vs. New Mexico Highlands and 1 p.m. vs. Central Oklahoma.
