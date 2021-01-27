UT Tyler returned to the court after 438 days since its last home volleyball match, and the Patriots put together a spirited four-set victory (25-27, 28-26, 25-15, 25-10) over Dallas Baptist in Tuesday night's season opener at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Mikayla Ware put away a match-high 17 kills in her first match as a Patriot, and she led a trio of hitters with double-digit kills. Savannah Guzman recorded a team-high 25 digs, and Loren Guerra led UT Tyler at the net with 6 blocks.
After losing the opening set and falling behind early in the second, UT Tyler surged in front in the middle of the second set and never trailed again in the match as the Patriots doubled DBU's score in the final two sets with a combined score of 50-25.
With the victory, UT Tyler improved to 1-0 in its second season of Lone Star Conference membership, while DBU dropped to 0-1.
The two teams are scheduled to play again at 6 p.m. Wednesday.