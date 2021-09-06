DURANT, Okla. — The No. 20 UT Tyler Patriots were 4-0 in the Southeastern Volleyball Classic over the weekend on the campus of Central Oklahoma.
The Patriots swept Southern Nazarene on Thursday and Emporia State on Friday. On Saturday, UT Tyler took 3-1 wins over New Mexico Highlands (25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23) and host Central Oklahoma (25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20).
UT Tyler has won 16 straight regular season matches, dating back to the 2021 spring season.
Junior Christina Escamilla (Martin HS/Arlington) recorded 20 or more kills in both matches on Saturday afternoon, and finished the weekend with a .496 hitting percentage for the tournament.
Senior Mikayla Ware (Clark HS/San Antonio/Panola College) also got her Saturday of volleyball started with an impressive output in the morning win, recording a double-double with 18 kills and 16 digs in the match. Sophomore Evelyn Torres (Aledo HS/Fort Worth) joined Escamilla and Ware in the double-digit kills category, knocking down 13 of her own to assist with the .216 team hitting percentage for the Patriots for the match.
Junior Savannah Guzman (Antonian College Prep/San Antonio) once again captained the defensive output for the Patriots in the morning match, leading the way with 19 digs.
Junior Callie Craus (Southlake Carroll HS/Grapevine) posted 30 or more sets in both matches for UT Tyler, finishing the day with a total of 67. Guzman notched 20 digs in the afternoon match against Central Oklahoma.
A host of fellow ranked foes will await the Patriots in their second non-conference tournament this weekend, as head coach Lyndsay Mashe and her squad will take to the court inside the Herrington Patriot Center for the first time this season at the 2021 Dakota's Patriot Classic.
That tournament will allow UT Tyler a shot at three more teams in the Preseason National Top 25 Poll, as the Patriots are set to do battle with Ferris State, No. 19 Harding and No. 9 Oklahoma Baptist.
The Patriots will meet Ferris State at 6 p.m. Thursday, West Alabama at noon Friday, Harding at 6 p.m. Friday and Oklahoma Baptist at 1 p.m. Saturday.