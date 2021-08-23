Thanks in part to a stellar spring season, the UT Tyler volleyball squad will start the preseason ranked No. 20 in the nation.
The Preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association Women's Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll was released on Monday.
The Patriots received 292 votes, entering the program's first season as full-fledged Division II members. UT Tyler joined preseason No. 1 ranked Angelo State (22 first-place votes) as the two Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the preseason poll.
Three additional Lone Star Conference squads — Texas A&M-Kingsville (162), West Texas A&M (48) and Arkansas-Fort Smith (9) — received votes in the poll.
Angelo State was one of four teams to receive a first-place vote and finished with 1,018 total points to earn the top spot. The Rambelles were followed by Concordia-St. Paul (969), Cal State San Bernardino (957), Nebraska-Kearney (908) and Tampa (853), to round out the preseason top five.
Rounding out the Top 10 are 6, Lewis; 7, Minnesota-Duluth; 8, Washburn; 9, Oklahoma Baptist; and 10, Colorado Mesa.
The Patriots finished the 2021 shortened spring season with an overall record of 14-1 and advanced to the 2021 Spring LSC Volleyball Championships final match before falling to Angelo State in a 3-2 final. UT Tyler ended the 2021 spring season ranked at No. 11 in the final edition of the national poll.
The squad is set to get their 2021 season underway on Sept. 2-4 with four matches at the Southeastern Classic in Durant, Oklahoma. UT Tyler has games with Southern Nazarene (7 p.m., Sept. 2), Emporia State (4 p.m., Sept. 3), New Mexico Highlands (10 a.m., Sept. 4) and Central Oklahoma (4 p.m., Sept. 4).
The Patriots will then return home for their second of two preseason tournaments with four matches on Sept. 9-11 as part of the 2021 Dakota's Patriot Classic. The first of those matches is set for the lone match of the day on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. against Ferris State. Other games in the tourney include: Sept. 10 — noon vs. West Alabama, 6 p.m. vs. Harding; and Sept. 11 — 1 p.m. vs. Oklahoma Baptist.