COMMERCE — In a span of just over 24 hours, UT Tyler clinched a share of its volleyball divisional championship before earning it outright later that evening, then climbed into the top-20 of the NCAA Division II volleyball national rankings for the first time in program history.
To celebrate, the No. 18-ranked Patriots stayed unbeaten Wednesday with a 25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22 win over Texas A&M-Commerce to sweep the four-match season series.
Kylee Becker led the way with 16 kills and 15 digs, and Mikayla Ware added 11 kills and 19 digs.
With the victory, UT Tyler improved to 10-0 overall, while Texas A&M-Commerce dropped to 2-6.
UT Tyler rallied from a 5-point deficit late in the opening set with a 12-4 set-ending run, turning an 18-13 deficit into a 25-22 victory. The Patriots scored the final 5 points of the set to erase the Lions' 22-20 edge, as Hannah Callison notched a pair of kills in the outburst before Becker ended the set with a solo block.
Midway through the second set, Texas A&M-Commerce held a 14-13 edge until UT Tyler put together another 5-0 run. This time Hattie Murray started off the run with a kill, tying the set at 14-14, and Becker followed with the first of two aces during the run as the Patriots took control and claimed a 25-19 second-set victory.
Texas A&M-Commerce bounced back from a 23-20 deficit late in the third set, scoring four straight before eventually posting a 28-26 win to stay alive in the match. UT Tyler took control of the decisive fourth set by answering a 13-12 deficit with a quick 4-point run. The Patriots led the rest of the way, and Callie Craus finished off the 25-22 win with a kill.
Hannah Callison, Christina Escamilla and Maiya Pena tallied four blocks each, and Becker, Ware, and Callie Craus each served two aces.
UT Tyler wraps up the regular season with a pair of matches at home next week against Texas Woman's University, hosting the Pioneers on March 9 and 10 (6 p.m. starts both days) before the Patriots host the opening round and quarterfinal matches of the Lone Star Conference Tournament March 23-24.