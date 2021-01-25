The UT Tyler volleyball team gets its season underway on Tuesday, playing host to Dallas Baptist University at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Gametime is set for 6 p.m. The teams also play on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The game on Wednesday follows a Patriots basketball doubleheader against St. Mary’s. The women’s teams are scheduled to play at noon, followed by the men at 2 p.m.
The volleyball season is usually played in the fall, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Lone Star Conference elected to play in the spring with a 12-game schedule.
The Patriots are picked 13th in the LSC preseason poll. Angelo State is favored, followed by Texas A&M-Commerce, Arkansas-Fort Smith, West Texas A&M and St. Edward’s.
UT Tyler posted a 10-16 overall record in 2019, including a 5-13 mark in LSC matches in the program’s first season of Lone Star Conference membership.
Lyndsay Mashe will be entering her fourth season as head coach for the Patriots. In her first three seasons UT Tyler was 64-19 with the best season in program history coming in 2018 as the Patriots went 24-2. Mashe now has a 258-140 record through 13 seasons. Mashe came to UT Tyler from East Texas Baptist University where she produced a program-record 194 victories as its head coach over 10 seasons.
Her assistants are her husband Kris Mashe and Reighanna Guzman.
The Spring 2021 volleyball slate will feature a “bubble” format for 16 teams with four divisions consisting of four teams each on Tuesday-Wednesday playing dates. Each team has 12 divisional games over six weeks against the same opponent at the same site. Regular season competition is scheduled to conclude on March 10 with the week of March 15-20 reserved for make-up contests.
The LSC Volleyball Tournament will include 12 teams with the top three in each division. The opening round is set for March 23, followed by the quarterfinals on March 24, semifinals on March 30 and championship match on March 30.
2021 UT Tyler Volleyball Schedule
Jan. 26 — Dallas Baptist 6 p.m.
Jan. 27 — Dallas Baptist 7 p.m.
Feb. 2 — at Texas Woman’s 6 p.m.
Feb. 3 — at Texas Woman’s 6 p.m.
Feb. 9 — Texas A&M-Commerce 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 — Texas A&M-Commerce 6 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Dallas Baptist 7 p.m.
Feb. 24 — at Dallas Baptist 7 p.m.
March 2 — at Texas A&M-Commerce 6 p.m.
March 3 — at Texas A&M-Commerce 6 p.m.
March 9 — Texas Woman’s 6 p.m.
March 10 — Texas Woman’s 6 p.m.