The No. 15 UT Tyler Patriots celebrated Senior Day by knocking off Dallas Baptist University on Saturday in a Lone Star Conference volleyball match at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots (17-1, 13-1) won 26-24, 25-20, 25-14. DBU falls to 10-6 and 7-6.
It was the Patriots' ninth sweep of the Lone Star Conference schedule and their 11th sweep of the 2021 season. UT Tyler limited DBU to just 30 kills for the match and a .053 hitting percentage on the afternoon.
Mikayla Ware had nine kills to just narrowly miss out on a double-double, while Taylor Stoops matched fellow setter Callie Craus with 18 assists to notch her third double-double of the season. Senior Christina Escamilla (Arlington) returned to form on Saturday afternoon after being recognized pregame alongside Callie Craus (Grapeland) and Loren Guerra (San Antonio) as part of the program's Senior Day celebration.
Escamilla put down kills in seven of her 17 swings without a single attacking error for a .412 hitting percentage.
UT Tyler will have three matches remaining on the 2021 schedule, and find themselves in a race for the No. 1 overall seed heading into the 2021 LSC Postseason Tournament. The Patriots, Angelo State and West Texas A&M all have just one loss in conference play, with the Rambelles and Lady Buffs scheduled to meet next Saturday in San Angelo.
UT Tyler will take on Texas A&M-Commerce that same evening at 6 p.m. in their lone match scheduled for the week. The 2021 regular season will then wrap up the following week on Nov. 11 and 13 at Western New Mexico and UT Permian Basin, respectively.