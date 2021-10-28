The No. 15 UT Tyler Patriots will look to keep pace in the race for Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament seeding as well as potential 2021 Division II National Tournament bids in home matches against Texas Woman's and Dallas Baptist this weekend.
The Friday and Saturday matches will also serve as the final regular season home stand for the Patriots as the ensuing final three matches of the 2021 schedule will take place on the road. UT Tyler suffered their first loss of the 2021 season and their first regular season loss in the 2021 calendar year last Saturday in 3-1 fashion to then-ranked No. 4 Angelo State.
Saturday will celebrate a pair of occasions for UT Tyler volleyball as the team will recognize Callie Craus, Christina Escamilla and Loren Guerra for their annual Senior Day celebration as well as join in on The University of Texas at Tyler's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the institution.
The Patriots (15-1, 11-1) face TWU (8-14, 3-8) at 6 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, UT Tyler takes on DBU (10-4, 7-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday.