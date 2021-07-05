UT Tyler is hosting an Advanced Skills Volleyball Camp July 19-20.
The camp is for ninth through 12th grades. The cost is $100.
For more information and registration go to: Uttylervolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com.
UT Tyler is hosting an Advanced Skills Volleyball Camp July 19-20.
The camp is for ninth through 12th grades. The cost is $100.
For more information and registration go to: Uttylervolleyballcamps.totalcamps.com.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.