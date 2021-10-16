The No. 18 UT Tyler Patriots stayed perfect, sweeping Lone Star Conference volleyball matches on Friday and Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-12) on Friday and Texas A&M International 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16).
It was the ninth and 10th sweep of the season for UT Tyler as the Patriots improve to 14-0 overall and 10-0 in conference.
The Patriots return to play next weekend with a west Texas swing — at Lubbock Christian (6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22) and at No. 3 Angelo State (2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23).
UT TYLER 3, TEXAS A&M INTERNATIONAL 0
The Patriots posted their highest team hitting percentage in a match in the Division II era for the program. UT Tyler had 51 kills and posted a .468 hitting percentage for the match. UT Tyler put down their 51 kills in just 94 swings, the best attacking percentage by the team in a match since beginning the transition to full-fledged Division II status in 2019.
Evelyn Torres, Mikayla Ware and Christina Escamilla all reached double-digit kills totals for the Patriots as Torres led the way with 12 and Ware and Escamilla each totaled 10.
Torres hit .458 on the afternoon with kills in half of her 24 swings and just one attacking error on the afternoon. Escamilla hit .692 with 10 kills in 13 attacks while Ware added nine digs to her 10 kills.
Libero Savannah Guzman led the way defensively with 14 digs on the afternoon. The Patriots totaled eight blocks in the victory, and out-dug the Dustdevils by a 47-to-33 margin.
UT Tyler remains the lone undefeated team remaining in Division II volleyball with a 13-0 record, and extends their regular season undefeated streak to 24 straight matches.
UT TYLER 3, TEXAS A&M-KINGSVILLE 0
Ware had 15 kills and hit .387 while sophomore Torres had 12 kills and hit .364 for the match to lead the way offensively for the Patriots. Senior Hannah Callison matched her season high kill total with 10, putting down those 10 kills in just 15 swings.
Guzman and setter Callie Craus both led the way with 10 total digs.
Craus notched a double-double while helping manufacture the nation's top offense in terms of kills per set with 16, 19 and 14 for the three sets, posting 18 assists to go along with her 10 digs. Junior Taylor Stoops was also impressive in her setter role, notching 21 assists throughout the contest.