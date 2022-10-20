EDMOND, Okla. — UT Tyler volleyball held the advantage in every statistical category to roll to their third consecutive Lone Star Conference sweep in a 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-16) win over Oklahoma Christian on Wednesday.
The Patriots hit .336 for the match and didn't allow Oklahoma Christian to reach the 20-point mark in any set to extend their set-win streak to 12 straight on Wednesday night. Senior Mikayla Ware had 15 kills and classmate Hannah Callison posted 10 kills to pace a Patriot offense that totaled 46 kills while committing just a combined 10 attacking errors in the match.
UT Tyler also held the advantage in digs by a 57-to-41 margin, out-blocked the Lady Eagles by a 6-to-4 total, and put across five service aces to Oklahoma Christian's three in the no-doubt victory from start-to-finish. The Patriots led by at least 10 points in both the first and third sets and move to 15-7 on the year and 8-3 in Lone Star Conference play.
UT Tyler will enjoy a weekend off before returning to play next Wednesday in a road contest at UAFS.