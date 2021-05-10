Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may produce some hail. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.