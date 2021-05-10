UT Tyler’s Summer Grubbs, a junior from Union Grove High School, captured gold in the heptathlon during the Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend in Canyon.
Grubbs won the heptathlon with 5,121 points on Friday. Karlea Duhon, of Angelo State, was second with 4,884 points with Eastern New Mexico’s Jessica Campbell third (4,480). UT Tyler teammate Natalie Decker was eighth (4,421).
The women’s event consists of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter sprint, long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter run.
Grubbs won the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.33 seconds and finished in the top five of the other three events to total 3,081 points on the first day. The Gladewater native added personal bests in the shot put (10.04 meters, 32 feet, 11¼ inches) and in the high jump (1.57 meters, 5-3) to add to her victory in the 200-meter dash and long jump (18-10½) to follow up a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.57. She was fourth in the javelin (33.10 meters, 108-7) and 800-meter run (2 minutes and 27.03 seconds).
On Saturday, Grubbs and teammate Mijah Collier captured silver.
Grubbs was second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.29) with Collier runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.52).
West Texas A&M won the women’s title with 290 points, followed by Angelo State (165.5) and Texas A&M-Commerce (99). UT Tyler was sixth with 42 points. There 12 teams that scored points.
West Texas A&M also won the men’s championship with 212 points. The Buffaloes were followed by Angelo State (190.5) and Texas A&M-Commerce (150). UT Tyler was seventh with 30 points. There were 10 teams that scored points.
Lone Star Conference Track & Field Championships
West Texas A&M Track & Field Complex, Canyon
UT Tyler Results
Women
High jump — 10, Ashlee Taylor, 1.57 meters (5 feet, 1¾ feet).
Pole vault — 6, Ashlynn Rogers, 3.15 meters (10-4).
Shot put — 13, Audrey O’Connor, 11.97 meters (39-3¾; 15, Brooklyn House, 11.74 meters (38-6¼).
Discus — 5, Brooklyn House, 44.25 meters (145-2); 10, Deonne Cartwright, 38.66 meters (12-610).
Hammer — 7, Audrey O’Connor, 48.63 meters (159-6); 12, Deonne Cartwright, 43.84 meters (143-10).
Javelin — 9, Mya Tovar, 36.44 meters (119-7).
Heptathlon — 1, Summer Grubbs, 5,121 points; 8, Natalie Decker, 4,421.
200-meters — 7, Summer Grubbs, 24.33.
1500-meters — 15, Shelby John, 5:32.31.
10,000-meters — 13, Natasha Carcano, 42:26.08.
100-meter hurdles — 2, Summer Grubbs, 14.29; 5, MyKaela Alfred, 14.59.
400-meter hurdles — 2, Mijah Collier, 1:04.52.
Men
Shot put — 6, Alex Rodriguez, 16.01 meters (52-10¼).
Discus — 16, Bowie Tanner, 40.97 meters (134-5).
Hammer — 7, Ty McDaniel, 54.84 meters (179-11).
400-meters — 4, Arsheal Ates, 49.08.
800-meters — 7, Matthew Cecotti, 2:00.78.
1500-meters — 10, Kalen Barlow, 4:13.29.
5000-meters — 18, Lorenzo Chavez, 16:22.28.
10,000-meters — 11, Landon Thornton, 33:06.41.
110-meter hurdles — 4, Corey Perryman, 14.28; 5, Tristan Meadors, 14.32.
4x100 — 5, UT Tyler (Asa Harris, Josh Garcia, Ates, Meadors), 42.09.
4x400 — 4, UT Tyler (Ates, Garcia, Harris, Christian Leffingwell), 3:18.45.