UT Tyler has added seven athletes with connections to East Texas to its track and field class of 16 for the 2023 recruiting class.
Isaac Natera is a distance runner from Bishop Gorman here in Tyler.
David Soto is a distance runner from Winnsboro.
Gracie Ladner is also a distance runner from Winnsboro.
Randy Canady is a middle distance runner whose hometown is listed as Tyler. He went to Groesbeck High School and Jacksonville College before going to Nicholls State University.
Jacob Berryhill is a distance runner who competes in the steeplechase from Pittsburg.
Odey Jeffs is a sprinter/hurdler from Hooks.
Austin Ponder is a distance runner from Lufkin Hudson.
Others in the class are Kendall Daniels, Plano, distance; Dylan Navarrete, Laredo LBJ, distance; Julius Umechukwu, Ilorin, Kwara State, Nigeria (Edo State/Benin City), sprints; Aloni Ransom, Fulshear Jordan, sprints; Meelika Toom, Talinn, Estonia (Audentes Sports Gymnasium), multi-events; Reynaldo Escobar, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, throws; Finley Hunting, Killeen Shoemaker, distance; Kailynn Denney, Harker Heights, distance; and Aishitaya Roberts, Atascocita, sprints.
"This group of young men and women are great examples of our commitment to getting the distance portion rolling," head coach David Kaiser said. “"We have great leadership in the program already, but Jacob, David, Austin, Dylan and Isaac; along with Gracie, Kendall, Finley and Kailynn will have outstanding mentors to learn from. Randy Canady will hit the ground running for us this 2023 Indoor and Outdoor season after transferring from Nicholls State, and we will look to him and his experience to be a solid role model within our team and make a huge impact for us on the track. These young men and women are proven winners who have all demonstrated a will and desire to get better — for themselves and for their team. Coach Kirby Shepherd has done a great job identifying high work ethic, high character student athletes who will fit nicely into the culture.
“We will also add some help in the sprints area with the addition of Nigerian Julius Umechukwu, Odey Jeff, and Aloni Ransom. Their versatility in the sprint/hurdles area will continue to build that event area and help to push the relay events as well. They are also very strong students in the classroom.
“One of the key things that we looked for in this recruiting class was athletes that were versatile. For example, the sprinters can all run 100-400m, a couple of the distance crew are capable of also running the steeple, and our last two signees demonstrate that as well. Estonian Meelika Toom will take on the heptathlon event, while also showing promise in the hurdles, HJ and possibly shot put as well. Thrower Reynaldo Escobar comes to Tyler with great potential in the shot and discus, but also in the hammer throw. His athletic ability would indicate that Coach Josh Brannen has a diamond in the rough within all the throwing disciplines.
“All of these young men and women are outstanding students, and we expect them to continue to develop themselves academically, athletically and socially while representing UT Tyler at the highest level."