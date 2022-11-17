RUSSELLVILLE, ARK. — The UT Tyler men's basketball team relied on a strong defensive effort and effective 3-point shooting to capture a 56-49 win over Arkansas Tech on Thursday at Tucker Coliseum.
The Patriots held Arkansas Tech scoreless for over five minutes late in the second half to extend what would end up being a 16-point lead with 1:56 left in the game thanks to four-straight unanswered 3-point makes. UT Tyler made 10-of-24 (41.6%) from three-point range in the win to move to 2-0 on the season.
Senior Rashun Williams made two of those four key three-point shots for the Patriots on a 12-0 run that began with 6:02 remaining in the second half.
Williams led the Patriots with 15 points on the night, connecting on 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Senior Milan Szabo was effective once again for UT Tyler with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds, while junior Jordan Hairston chipped in nine points and three assists.
UT Tyler kept Arkansas Tech in check offensively throughout the game, limiting the Wonder Boys to just 34.5% (20-for-58) from the field and just three made shots from beyond the three-point line.
The Patriots will look to move to 3-0 on the year on Saturday afternoon in a 4 p.m. tip-off on the road against Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Okla.
UT Tyler's next home game is Wednesday, Nov. 30 against Cameron, a 7:30 p.m. tipoff at the Herrington Patriot Center. It will be Veteran's Appreciation Day.
The Wonder Boys (0-3) will take part in the Drury Invitational on Tuesday (3:15 p.m. vs. William Jewell) and Wednesday (7:45 p.m. vs. Drury) in Springfield, Missouri.