After clinching the Lone Star Conference regular season softball title, the UT Tyler Patriots, ranked No. 1 in the nation, will host the LSC Tournament on May 5-7 on Suddenlink Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.
The Patriots earned the right to host the 10-team event after sweeping No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday, thus clinching their second-straight regular season championship. This season UT Tyler is eligible to participate in postseason as the school is a full-fledge member of NCAA Division II.
UT Tyler (40-4) is the No. 1 seed and will face the winner of No. 8 West Texas A&M (28-15) and No. 9 Cameron (25-23) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. West Texas A&M and Cameron played earlier in the day at 1:30 p.m.
The tournament will use a single-elimination format with Thursday's 7-10 and 8-9 seed games serving as the opening round games, followed by quarterfinal games between those winners and the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds on Thursday evening. The other two quarterfinals will take place on Friday, with the winners advancing to the semifinal matchups later that day.
The championship game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner receiving an automatic bid into the NCAA Division II tournament.
All admission prices are for all-day passes, and can be purchased at the ticket gate on each day — Adults (age 18-64): $10; LSC Students (with valid campus ID): Free; Seniors (age 65+): $10; Students (age 6-17): $10; and Children (age 0-5): Free.
---
2022 Lone Star Conference Softball Championship
Suddenlink Field at UT Tyler Ballpark
Thursday, May 5
Game 1: No. 10 St. Edward's (18-26) vs. No. 7 St. Mary's (35-16), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 9 Cameron (25-23) vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M (28-15), 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: 7-10 winner vs. No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville (43-8), 4 p.m.
Game 4: 8-9 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler (40-14), 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Game 5: No. 3 Lubbock Christian (37-9) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Christian (38-12), 11 a.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce (39-13) vs. No. 5 Angelo State (38-9), 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Semifinals: 3-6 winner vs. 2/7-10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Semifinals: 4-5 winner vs. 1/8-9 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.