UT Tyler Tennis

The UT Tyler tennis team captured the Lone Star Conference championship, the first team title as an NCAA Division II program, on Saturday at the Summers Tennis Center.

 UT Tyler Athletics/Courtesy

The Patriots are 1 for 1.

In their first season of tennis competition in the Lone Star Conference, UT Tyler won the regular season championship.

The Patriots scored a 5-2 win over Midwestern State on Saturday at the Summers Tennis Center, competing the league season at 7-0.

After starting the season with a 3-7 record, the Patriots reeled off 7 consecutive wins, all against LSC foes, to close out the program's first LSC season after the 2020 campaign was halted due to COVID-19.

With Saturday's victory, UT Tyler won all 7 of its LSC matches by a margin of at least 5-2, and the Patriots won their conference matches by a combined 40-9 margin.

UT Tyler claimed the doubles point by virtue of a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles, where Egor Shestakov and Moritz Mayer got past Midwestern State's Quentin Scharfenberg and Angel Palacios 9-7 in the tiebreaker.

The Patriots used that momentum to collect straight-set victories from Jan Lucca Marquardt, Gonzalo Fernandez Gil and Jonas Dixon, while Yudai Watanabe went to three sets and won his No. 4 singles match for the clincher.

The championship is the first Lone Star Conference team title for UT Tyler, whose track and field program produced a pair of individual LSC champions at 2021 indoor track & field championships. The Patriots' volleyball team was the conference runner-up after advancing to the LSC Tournament title game in March.

With the victory, UT Tyler finished its 2021 campaign at 10-7 overall and 7-0 in LSC play, while Midwestern State fell to 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the LSC.

---

UT Tyler 5, Midwestern State 2

Doubles

No. 1 — Jan Lucca Marquardt/Michael Apple (UTT) def. Alex Martinez Roca/Alexandre Crepy (MSU) 6-3

No. 2 — Ben Westwick/Brice Bradshaw (MSU) def. Gonzalo Fernandez Gil/Jorge Sala Frigeri (UTT) 6-3

No. 3 — Egor Shestakov/Moritz Mayer (UTT) def. Quentin Scharfenberg/Angel Palacios (MSU) 7-6 (9-7)

Singles

No. 1 — Alex Martinez Roca (MSU) def. Egor Shestakov (UTT) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

No. 2 — Jan Lucca Marquardt (UTT) def. Angel Palacios (MSU) 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 — Gonzalo Fernandez Gil (UTT) def. Ben Westwick (MSU) 7-5, 6-1

No. 4 — Yudai Watanabe (UTT) def. Alexandre Crepy (MSU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

No. 5 — Jean Muniz (MSU) def. Jorge Sala Frigeri (UTT) 6-2, 7-5

No. 6 — Jonas Dixon (UTT) def. Alberto Diaz (MSU) 7-5, 6-4

 
 

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.