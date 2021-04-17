The Patriots are 1 for 1.
In their first season of tennis competition in the Lone Star Conference, UT Tyler won the regular season championship.
The Patriots scored a 5-2 win over Midwestern State on Saturday at the Summers Tennis Center, competing the league season at 7-0.
After starting the season with a 3-7 record, the Patriots reeled off 7 consecutive wins, all against LSC foes, to close out the program's first LSC season after the 2020 campaign was halted due to COVID-19.
With Saturday's victory, UT Tyler won all 7 of its LSC matches by a margin of at least 5-2, and the Patriots won their conference matches by a combined 40-9 margin.
UT Tyler claimed the doubles point by virtue of a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles, where Egor Shestakov and Moritz Mayer got past Midwestern State's Quentin Scharfenberg and Angel Palacios 9-7 in the tiebreaker.
The Patriots used that momentum to collect straight-set victories from Jan Lucca Marquardt, Gonzalo Fernandez Gil and Jonas Dixon, while Yudai Watanabe went to three sets and won his No. 4 singles match for the clincher.
The championship is the first Lone Star Conference team title for UT Tyler, whose track and field program produced a pair of individual LSC champions at 2021 indoor track & field championships. The Patriots' volleyball team was the conference runner-up after advancing to the LSC Tournament title game in March.
With the victory, UT Tyler finished its 2021 campaign at 10-7 overall and 7-0 in LSC play, while Midwestern State fell to 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the LSC.
---
UT Tyler 5, Midwestern State 2
Doubles
No. 1 — Jan Lucca Marquardt/Michael Apple (UTT) def. Alex Martinez Roca/Alexandre Crepy (MSU) 6-3
No. 2 — Ben Westwick/Brice Bradshaw (MSU) def. Gonzalo Fernandez Gil/Jorge Sala Frigeri (UTT) 6-3
No. 3 — Egor Shestakov/Moritz Mayer (UTT) def. Quentin Scharfenberg/Angel Palacios (MSU) 7-6 (9-7)
Singles
No. 1 — Alex Martinez Roca (MSU) def. Egor Shestakov (UTT) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
No. 2 — Jan Lucca Marquardt (UTT) def. Angel Palacios (MSU) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 — Gonzalo Fernandez Gil (UTT) def. Ben Westwick (MSU) 7-5, 6-1
No. 4 — Yudai Watanabe (UTT) def. Alexandre Crepy (MSU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
No. 5 — Jean Muniz (MSU) def. Jorge Sala Frigeri (UTT) 6-2, 7-5
No. 6 — Jonas Dixon (UTT) def. Alberto Diaz (MSU) 7-5, 6-4