UT Tyler can clinch the Lone Star Conference tennis championship on Saturday as the Patriots play host to Midwestern State at the Summer Tennis Center in Tyler.
The match has a 10 a.m. start. UT Tyler is 6-0 in LSC play, while the Mustangs are 4-1.
The Patriots clinched at least a share of the title with a 6-1 win over Dallas Baptist on Thursday on the UT Tyler campus.
UT Tyler claimed the doubles point with a tiebreaker victory at No. 2 doubles, where Gonzalo Fernandez Gil and Jorge Sala Frigeri posted a 7-6 (7-2) win after the teams split the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles matches. UT Tyler answered with a 6-2 win at No. 3 from Egor Shestakov and Moritz Mayer.
UT Tyler won 5 of 6 singles matches to secure the win.
Shestakov and Jan Lucca Marquardt led the way with victories in the top two spots of the singles lineup, as Shestakov posted a 6-4, 6-4 win at one while Marquardt notched a 6-2, 6-1 win at the No. 2 spot.
Yudai Watanabe (No. 4) and Jorge Sala Frigeri (No. 5) did not lose a game until the second set of their singles matches, as Watanabe secured a 6-0. 6-2 win while Sala finished with a 6-0, 6-3 win. Jonas Dixon registered the final team point for UT Tyler with a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 6 singles.
UT Tyler is 9-7 overall while DBU fell to 10-8 overall and 2-4 in the LSC.
---
UT Tyler 6, DBU 1
Doubles
No. 1: Gabe Garrido/Josh Williams (DBU) def. Jan Lucca Marquardt/Michael Apple (UTT) 6-2
No. 2: Gonzalo Fernandez Gil/Jorge Sala Frigeri (UTT) def. Grant McKenzie/Aaron Capone (DBU) 7-6 (7-2)
No. 3: Egor Shestakov/Moritz Mayer (UTT) def. Hunter Terrell/Joshua Ramos (DBU) 6-2
Singles
No. 1: Egor Shestakov (UTT) def. Grant McKenzie (DBU) 6-4, 6-4
No. 2: Jan Lucca Marquardt (UTT) def. Aaron Capone (DBU) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3: Gabe Garrido (DBU) def. Gonzalo Fernandez Gil (UTT) 2-6, 6-1, (10-7)
No. 4: Yudai Watanabe (UTT) def. Hunter Terrell (DBU) 6-0, 6-2
No. 5: Jorge Sala Frigeri (UTT) def. Josh Williams (DBU) 6-0, 6-3
No. 6: Jonas Dixon (UTT) def. Joshua Ramos (DBU) 7-5, 6-3