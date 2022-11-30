UT Tyler’s basketball teams opened Lone Star Conference play with a sweep of Cameron on Wednesday night at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The women opened the night with a 61-58 win, and the men followed with a 69-57 victory.
MEN
UT TYLER 69, CAMERON 57 — Rashun Williams — a Radford transfer who leads the Patriots in scoring — poured in 25 points to help UT Tyler stay unbeaten with a 69-57 victory.
UT Tyler jumped out to a 9-1 lead after a Williams three in transition. He had 11 of the team’s first 20 points as the Patriots had a 20-15 lead before a jumper by Milan Szabo and a layup from Mohamed Diallo pushed the score to 25-15. A Kyle Frelow bucket in the final seconds sent UT Tyler into the locker room with a 31-23 lead.
The Aggies opened the second half on a 9-2 run to cut the score to 33-32.
Cameron’s first lead came with 13:04 left as DeSean Munson capped a personal 6-2 run to give the Aggies a 40-39 advantage. Munson scored all of his team-high 12 points in the second half.
UT Tyler responded with a scoop layup from Frelow and a trey by Williams to regain the lead.
The Patriots eventually stretched their lead to double figures to pick up the conference win.
UNC Asheville transfer Jordan Hairston had 10 points for the Patriots.
Williams made four 3-pointers as UT Tyler was 7 of 27 from long range as a team.
Andrew Washington and Ernest Young each had 11 points for Cameron.
UT Tyler (4-0, 1-0) will host Midwestern State at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Cameron (2-4, 0-1) will play at Dallas Baptist on Saturday.
WOMEN
UT TYLER 61, CAMERON 58 — Three Patriots scored in double figures as UT Tyler took a 61-58 victory over Cameron.
Destini Whitehead and Frances King each scored 12 points, and Lovisa Hevinder put in 11 points for the Patriots.
Whitehead, who played high school basketball at John Tyler and Tenaha, also had five assists. Hevinder made all of her 11 points in the second half, including two key 3-pointers in the game’s final five minutes.
Cameron had tied the game at 45 on a steal and layup by Alena Wilson. Whitehead answered with a go-ahead runner and then Hevinder knocked down a triple to make the score 50-45 with 4:58 to play.
With the score at 52-49, Hevinder connected from downtown again to push the score to 55-49 with 3:46 to play. Cameron cut the deficit to three on three more occasions but couldn’t get back even with the Patriots.
Korie Allensworth had 17 points for the Aggies (2-4, 0-1). Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Both teams struggled from downtown as UT Tyler was 4 of 22, and Cameron was 3 of 17. Hevinder was 3 of 8 from downtown by herself for the Patriots.
UT Tyler led 15-10 after the first quarter. Cameron was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line in the quarter but made just five free throws in the final 30 minutes.
UT Tyler went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter to stretch its lead to 24-12. Cameron cut the score to 26-21 at halftime.
Two of Cameron’s triples came in the third quarter as the Aggies were able to cut UT Tyler’s lead to 43-39.
UT Tyler (6-2, 1-0) will host Midwestern State at 5 p.m. Friday. Cameron will play at Texas Woman’s, where freshman and former Martin’s Mill standout Jada Celsur is second on the team in made 3-pointers, first in steals and first in blocks.