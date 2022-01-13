UT Tyler was too much for the visitors from Eastern New Mexico on “Back to School Night” Thursday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The UT Tyler women opened with a 67-53 victory over Eastern New Mexico. The UT Tyler men closed the night with an 80-51 takedown of the Greyhounds.
The UT Tyler men’s tennis team was honored for being the Lone Star Conference Champions during halftime of the men’s game.
WOMENFreshman Lovisa Hevinder was one of four Patriots in double figures with 18 points.
UT Tyler was 10 of 22 from downtown, led by Hevinder’s 6 of 9 performance.
With the score tied at 6-6 early, Montse Gutierrez knocked down a triple followed by two straight threes from Hevinder. After Laura Rowe connected from deep for Eastern New Mexico, Hevinder made another to give UT Tyler an 18-9 lead after the first quarter.
The Patriots quickly stretched their lead to 25-9 early in the second quarter thanks to another Hevinder three. With the score at 27-13 with 5:08 remaining in the half after a basket in the lane by Liah Davis, UT Tyler went scoreless for five minutes until a Hevinder three with five seconds on the clock. Bella Stone responded for Eastern New Mexico with a half-court shot at the buzzer to cut the score to 30-25 at halftime.
The third quarter was all Patriots. UT Tyler opened on a 13-0 run and outscore Eastern New Mexico 21-5 in the quarter to stretch the lead to 51-30.
Davis finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Former John Tyler/Tenaha standout Destini Whitehead had 13 points, and Gutierrez added 10 points and four steals. Other scorers were Martina Machalova (4), Kelsey Crouse (3), Claudia Garrido Tribaldos (3) and Azaria Reed (2).
Natalie Stice led Eastern New Mexico (5-5, 1-3) with 20 points on 6 of 19 shooting (4 of 10 from 3-point range. The Greyhounds were 17 of 62 from the field and 6 of 26 from deep.
UT Tyler shot 25 of 56 from the field.
UT Tyler (9-3, 2-1) will host No. 4 Lubbock Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday. Eastern New Mexico will play at No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.
MENUT Tyler bounced back from a loss in its last outing at No. 11 West Texas A&M with a convincing win over Eastern New Mexico.
Eastern New Mexico scored on its first possession of the game on a 3-pointer by Niko Bossinakis but didn’t score for the next eight minutes as UT Tyler took a 12-3 lead on 3-pointers by Micah Fuller, Da’Zhon Wyche, Zaire Mateen and Patrick Samoura.
UT Tyler didn’t make a 2-point field goal until there was 6:44 left in the first half as Eysan Wiley scored inside.
UT Tyler was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half with six different players knocking down triples to give the Patriots a 34-21 halftime lead. Eastern New Mexico made eight total field goals in the first half, shooting 8 of 26 and 3 of 10 from deep.
UT Tyler opened the second half on an 11-0 run and never looked back.
Micah Fuller led UT Tyler with 21 points. He finished 6 of 8 from 3-point range and was 4 of 4 from down in the second half, making the Patriots only 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes, and he made in in a just more than five-minute span in the final 10 minutes to make the score 72-45.
Kyle Frelow had 10 points for the Patriots. Other sorers were Jaxon Edelmayer (9), Wiley (8), Soloman Thomas (7), Wyche (7), Samoura (7), Milan Szabo (6), Mateen (3) and Finn Fleute (2). Wyche had seven assists, and Edelmayer had three blocks.
UT Tyler outrebounded Eastern New Mexico 47-30, led by Paul Djoko’s seven boards.
JaQuan Morris led Eastern New Mexico with 11 points. Kentrell Pullen and former Panola College player Kevin Ne Mba each had 10 points.
UT Tyler (10-2, 2-1) will host No. 1 Lubbock Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday. Eastern New Mexico (6-7, 2-2) will play at Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports