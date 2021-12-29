UT Tyler kinesiology student Guy Parker in the fall set a bench press world record — twice — while competing in Florida; however, his path to weightlifting success has not been an easy one.
Parker, 24, was a standout athlete in football and baseball in his hometown Cushing, Oklahoma. He had been lifting for just about three years when he, out of curiosity, looked up bench press records for his age and weight. He said he was shocked to see that his lifts were not far off the numbers.
Although Parker received dozens of offers to play football and baseball at Division I and II schools, he chose to stay close to home and accepted a preferred walk-on letter to play the sports at Oklahoma State University.
Shortly after starting his colligate athletic career, Parker herniated his two discs. The injuries ended any hopes of continuing playing sports at the college level.
In debilitating pain to the point of being unable to tie is own shoes and no longer able to play sports, Parker decided to move to Tyler to live with his brother, a chiropractor in the area. After months of treatment, Parker’s injuries began to heal, and he began to look forward to again being physically active.
“I’ve always worked out. Even from an early age I wanted to be big, fast and strong. I knew training would give me a leg up on the competition, but I also just really loved it,” Parker said. “After my football career ended and my back was fixed, I decided to start really training and focusing on powerlifting.”
In March, then 23, Parker competed at the Texas State Championships meet in Pleasanton.
“I competed in bench only in the 20-23 age group, and the open age group plus, at 181.7-pound body weight class. I benched 440 pounds at that meet which was an official state, official national, and unofficial world record for the 20-23 age group,” Parker said.
However, competitors can only set an official world record if competing in either a national or world championship meet. Parker’s unofficial world record would remain unofficial. But the state and national win qualified him for a national meet.
In June, Parker headed to the United States Powerlifting Association National Championship in San Antonio where he competed in the open class for his weight.
“My final press was 463 pounds, which was just shy of an open state record. But 463 pounds was good enough for the win, which gave me my first national championship and an invite to the IPL (International Powerlifting League) Olympia Pro in October.”
At the event, the powerlifting section is broken down into separate categories — bench press, deadlift and squat — and there are just 30 spots per weight class with some of the top competitors in the world.
Parker trained for 16 weeks to prepare for the competition, and he said he was shocked by what happened.
“On my third attempt I benched 480.5 pounds, which beat the open world record. Then, because I was successful on all three attempts, they asked if I wanted to go again,” Parker said. “Of course, I wanted more, so they put on 481.5 and I benched that, resetting the world record I had just set the attempt before.”
The lift gave Parker his first world record and world championship.
“I’ve won a lot of football games, baseball games, baseball tournaments, football playoff games, etc. but this one was very special because it all rode on me and my mentality,” he said. “I was the youngest guy in my weight class and was competing against a guy who had won it several times back-to-back. It was also my first year on the scene. So, there was a lot of pressure and emotions, and it really came down to me and whether I wanted it bad enough.”
“So, for me to go out and come out on top it was really special and important to me. I never really thought I would have another chance to be the best at something athletically again. It was a big moment. I’m very excited to see what I can do over the course of the next 5-10 years in this sport,” he continued.
Parker said he is excited to see what he can do in coming years and that he wants to also train to compete in deadlift and squat categories.
After graduating UT Tyler, Parker plans to continue pursuing his doctor of chiropractic degree from Parker University.