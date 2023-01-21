The UT Tyler Patriots split a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader against West Texas A&M on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots won the women's game, 76-54, while in the men's game, UT Tyler tried to rally but fell to the Buffaloes, 91-79.
UT Tyler will play at home again on Thursday, hosting Arkansas-Fort Smith. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
UT Tyler's Destini Whitehead led all scorers with 24 points including a monster 12-point second quarter. Whitehead shot 61.5% from the floor and 66% from deep while chipping in two rebounds and three steals.
Lovisa Hevinder added in 21 points of her own while adding 10 rebounds to post her fourth double double of the year.
Montse Gutierrez was the third and final Patriot in double figures, scoring 11 points on 4-5 shooting and 3-3 from beyond the arc.
Nyalam Thabach led West Texas A&M with 21 points.
The Patriots (16-3, 11-1) were 10 of 21 from 3-point (Whitehead, 4; Hevinder, 3; Gutierrez, 3). They were 14 of 20 from the free throw line.
The Buffaloes (15-5, 8-4) were 5 of 34 from 3-point (Lauren Taylor, 2; Thabach, 1; Karley Motschenbacher, 1; Zamorye Roberts, 1). They were 11 of 14 from the free throw line.
MEN
The Patriots trailed by just five with three minutes remaining in the second half, but couldn't manage to slow down an efficient Buffs offense.
UT Tyler senior Rashun Williams led with 27 points and sophomore Kyle Frelow finished with a career high 14 points to pace a UT Tyler offense that shot 47.5 percent (28-of-59) for the game.
Milan Szabo and Terrell Wilson each had 10 points for the Patriots. Szabo had a near double-double with nine rebounds.
Julius Brown led the Buffaloes with 30 points, while Addison Wallace and Larry Wise added 16 and 14 points, respectively.
The Patriots hit 7 of 18 from 3-point (Williams, 5; DJ Jones, 1; Wilson, 1). UT Tyler was 16 of 23 from the free throw line.
The Buffaloes were 9 of 20 from 3-point (Brown, 3; Wise, 2; Brock Mishak, 2; Ryland Holt, 1; Ahamed Mohammed, 1). They were 30 of 34 at the free throw line.