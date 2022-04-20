UT Tyler, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II softball, will host a Blue Out Game on Friday as the Patriots square off with No. 15 Oklahoma Christian in a battle of first-place teams in the Lone Star Conference.
UT Tyler Greek Affairs will host a pregame tailgate in the Irwin Ballpark parking lot and will be offering free food to anyone in attendance. The tailgate will begin at approximately 3 p.m. and will feature burger, chicken and pork sliders as well as chips and drinks.
As part of the event, the first 75 fans in attendance of the ballgame will receive a free t-shirt.
On the field, Student Government Association President KC Jennings will throw out the first pitch prior to the doubleheader at 4 p.m.
On the field, UT Tyler and Oklahoma Christian will meet in a pair of games with heavy postseason implications, as both teams currently sit in a tie atop the Lone Star Conference regular season standings with a record of 20-4 in LSC play. The Patriots have been ranked as the No. 1 team in the country according to the 2022 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll in 10 different regular season polls while the Eagles will enter Friday's games winner of 22 straight games.