For the 11th time this season the UT Tyler softball team is ranked No. 1 in the land.
The Patriots (38-4) top the NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
UT Tyler was a unanimous pick at No. 1, receiving all 16 first-place votes.
The NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the eight NCAA regions.
The Patriots are in position to repeat as Lone Star Conference Regular Season Champions following the 4-0 weekend against Oklahoma Christian and Cameron, and sit two games clear of No. 13 Lubbock Christian with a record of 24-4 in LSC play. A No. 1 finish in the LSC regular season standings would allow UT Tyler the opportunity to host the 2022 LSC Softball Championships on May 5-7.
UT Tyler will finish up the 2022 regular season on Saturday, hosting No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce. Saturday will serve as the annual Senior Day for the program, as Ashley Perez, Bayli Simon, Jacey Henry, Lauren Harris, Mak Dominguez, Sarah Gartman and Shannon Klaus will be recognized between games for their accomplishments on and off the field.
The first game has 1 p.m. scheduled start.