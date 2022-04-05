LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The UT Tyler softball program returned to the No. 1 spot in the 2022 NFCA Division II Coaches Poll this week with 14 of a possible 16 first-place votes.
The 14 first-place votes gave the Patriots 398 points in this week's edition of the poll, bumping UT Tyler back ahead of Concordia Irvine into the top spot for the eighth time this season. The Patriots picked up three wins in Lone Star Conference play last weekend, including a split on Friday afternoon with then-No. 12 Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the eight NCAA regions.
UT Tyler has been ranked as the top team in the country in eight out of the nine regular season editions of the poll and sports six wins against top-25 ranked opponents in 2022. The Patriots followed up Friday's split with Texas A&M-Kingsville with a pair of wins over Texas A&M International to run their overall record to 30-4 on the year and 16-4 in Lone Star Conference play.
Those wins over Texas A&M International on Sunday combined with a pair of Texas A&M-Commerce losses against Texas A&M-Kingsville, has created a log jam at the top of the Lone Star Conference regular season standings with four teams tied for first place. UT Tyler, Lubbock Christian, Texas A&M-Commerce and Oklahoma Christian all sit in that tie with records of 16-4 in LSC play.
Seven Lone Star Conference teams received a national-ranking this week, while St. Mary's remained in the receiving votes category. UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville, who moved into the No. 7 spot after their Friday win against the Patriots and Sunday's doubleheader sweep of Texas A&M-Commerce, came in as the two top-10 LSC teams this week.
Angelo State (No. 11), Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 13), Lubbock Christian (No. 15), Oklahoma Christian (No. 19) and West Texas A&M (No. 22) rounded out the five additional teams from the LSC to receive a top-25 ranking. Concordia Irvine received the other two first-place votes to fall back behind UT Tyler into the No. 2 spot, while Rogers State (No. 3), Valdosta State (No. 4) and Indianapolis (No. 5) remained unchanged within the top five.
UT Tyler will hit the road for six straight games next week, beginning with Lone Star Conference tests at St. Mary's (Friday) and St. Edward's (Sunday).