The UT Tyler softball program continued its reign in the No. 1 spot of this week's 2022 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.
The Patriots were idle this weekend due to the Easter holiday, and garnered all 16 first-place votes and 400 points to stay as the unanimous No. 1 ranked team in the country for the second straight week. UT Tyler has now appeared in the top spot of the national rankings in 10 out of the 11 regular season polls in 2022, and has unanimously sat atop the poll in five of those weeks.
The NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll is voted on by 16 NCAA Division II head coaches with two representing each of the eight NCAA regions.
The Patriots are deadlocked atop the Lone Star Conference standings alongside No. 15 Oklahoma Christian with a record of 20-4 in league play.
UT Tyler and Oklahoma Christian are scheduled to meet in a doubleheader on Friday at Suddenlink Field. The first game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Seven Lone Star Conference teams received a top-25 ranking once again this week, including a trio of representatives within the top 10. Texas A&M-Kingsville (No. 5) and Angelo State (No. 10) joined UT Tyler in the top 10 of the rankings this week, while Lubbock Christian (No. 14) and Oklahoma Christian (No. 15) follow.
Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 19) and West Texas A&M (No. 22) rounded out the seven LSC teams in the week 10 rankings. UT Tyler has six wins against opponents ranked within the top 25 this season, including four against opponents ranked within the top 15.
No team aside from UT Tyler in the top 10 maintained their position in this week's poll, as Auburn Montgomery (No. 2), Indianapolis (No. 3), Central Oklahoma (No. 4) and Texas A&M-Kingsville (No. 5) all made jumps up the rankings into the top five. On the flip side, Cal State San Marcos (No. 6), Valdosta State (No. 7) and Rogers State (No. 8) all dropped out of the top five.