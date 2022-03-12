It was a recording breaking Saturday for the No. 1 UT Tyler softball team.
During the sweep of UT Permian Basin, senior Ashley Perez put her name in the Patriot record book with her 194th career RBI in dramatic fashion.
With Payton Foster and Tatum Goff dominating in the circle, the Patriots took 2-0 and 13-0 (5 innings) wins at Suddenlink Field.
Foster and Goff combined to allow just four hits in the two games and Perez drove in six RBIs, including hitting a grand slam to set the RBI record, as the Patriots moved to 19-1 on the season and 5-1 in Lone Star Conference play.
The Falcons fall to 16-11 and 3-3.
UT Tyler is in action again on Sunday, hosting Western New Mexico in a doubleheader (11 a.m., 1 p.m.) at Suddenlink Field. UT Permian Basin travels up the road to face Texas A&M-Commerce in a DH (noon, 2 p.m.) on Sunday.
Perez broke the UT Tyler softball career record for RBI with the 194th of her career on a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning of the second game. It eclipsed the previous record of 193 previously held by current Associate Head Coach Whitney Wyly, who competed for the Patriots from 2009-11.
In the first game, Foster (10-1) tossed a three-hitter, striking out five and walking three.
Perez and Courtney Plocheck had doubles and RBIs for the Patriots. Bayli Simon, Maddie Melton, Goff and Shannon Klaus added singles.
Scoring runs were Melton and Amanda Marek.
Cheyenne Marquez had two hits for the Falcons and Julia Bumford hit a single.
In the second game, the Patriots scored seven runs in the first inning.
Goff tossed 4.2 innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking two. Kaylee Davis got the final out.
Along with Perez’s grand slam, Goff belted a two-run homer. Goff also had an RBI double and Perez had an RBI single. For the game, Perez had five RBIs.
Patriots with two hits were Perez, Goff, Simon and Plocheck. Marek and Cassidi Mullen added hits.
Other RBIs were from Simon (2), Plocheck (1) and Klaus. Scoring runs were Simon (2), Hanna Fradkin (2), Perez (2), Goff (2), Marek (1), Plocheck (1), Sam Schott (1), Mullen (1) and Klaus (1).
Valerie Gonzales had the hit for the Falcons.
