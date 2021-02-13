MADISONVILLE — UT Tyler followed up Friday’s season-opening victory with another big win over Montevallo, as the NCAA Division II No. 4 Patriots rallied from an early deficit again with an outstanding offensive performance to pull away for a 10-3 win on Saturday at the Madisonville High School Softball Complex.
Haleigh Swinney and Ashley Perez each went 3-for-4, and Perez added four RBIs while Mak Dominguez hit the Patriots’ first home run of the year with a fourth-inning two-run shot. Erin Hill notched six strikeouts in six innings to pick up the victory.
With the victory, UT Tyler is now 2-0 to start the 2021 season, while Montevallo drops to 0-4.
UT Tyler is on the road next weekend for four non-conference games at Angelo State’s George & Ola McCorkle Challenge in San Angelo.
The Patriots have two games on Friday (1 p.m. vs. Texas A&M International, 5:30 p.m. vs. St. Edward’s) and Saturday (10:30 a.m. vs. Ouachita Baptist, 3 p.m. vs. Angleo State).
UT Tyler’s first home games at Suddenlink Field are now scheduled for Feb. 26-27 against Our Lady of the Lake.