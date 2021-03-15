The UT Tyler softball team travel to near the Arizona border, but the 886-mile trip was worth it, sweeping Western New Mexico on Monday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader.
The No. 8 Patriots won 8-1 and 14-6 over the Mustangs at Mustang Field in Silver City, New Mexico.
UT Tyler is 14-4 overall and 8-0 in LSC. The Mustangs fall to 1-7 overall and in conference.
The Patriots return home for DHs on Friday (Texas Woman's University, 4 and 6 p.m.) and Sunday (Midwestern State, 1 and 3 p.m.). WNM visits Lubbock Christian on Friday.
GAME ONE
Amanda Marek hit a three-run homer, her eighth of the season. Mak Dominquez added a solo shot with doubles from Haleigh Swinney, Ashley Perez, Kyla Mach and Serena Saldivar. Adding singles were Perez and Mach.
Other RBIs were from Saldivar (2), Perez (1) and Mach (1). Scoring runs were Swinney (2), Perez (2), Marek (2), Dominguez (1) and Mach.
Cecilia Jurado had three hits to lead the Mustangs.
Payton Foster (6-3) was in the circle, going 6.2 innings while allowing six hits and an unearned run. She struck out six and walked three. Sarah Gartman got the final out with a strikeout.
GAME TWO
Swinney was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Leading 3-2, the Patriots scored nine runs in the fourth inning to break open the game.
Shae Harris had a two-run homer in the fourth along with RBI doubles by Mach (3 RBIs), Marek (2 RBIs) and Saldivar (2 RBIs).
Also in the game, Dominguez and Perez hit doubles. Saldivar, Harris, Shelby Hughston and Bayli Simon added singles.
Other RBIs were by Perez and Dominguez.
Also scoring runs were Marek (2), Harris (2), Allyson Rodriguez (1), Perez (1), Michelle Arias (1), Dominguez (1), Grace Davis (1), Hughston (1) and Simon (1).
Erin Hill (8-1) got the win, going three innings while giving up five hits and four runs (2 earned). She struck out four and did not issue a walk.