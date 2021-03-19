The No. 6 UT Tyler Patriots swept a doubleheader while blanking Texas Woman's University in both games Friday night in Lone Star Conference softball at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots won Game 1, 3-0, and then took Game 2, 4-0.
UT Tyler (16-4, 10-0 LSC) returns to play on Sunday with a doubleheader against Midwestern State in Tyler. The first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. The Pioneers fall to 4-11 and 3-7. TWU is scheduled to visit Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday for a DH, also beginning at 1 p.m.
In the first game against the Pioneers, Payton Foster (7-3) tossed a three-hitter while striking out nine and walking two.
The Patriots scored all three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Shae Harris' two-run triple.
UT Tyler took a 1-0 lead when Serena Saldivar singled in Grace Davis. After Mak Dominguez was hit by a pitch, Harris tripled in Saldivar and Dominguez.
In the second game, Erin Hill pitched all seven innings. She allowed eight hits, but did not allow a runner to cross the plate. Hill (9-1) struck out eight and walked two.
UT Tyler took a 1-0 lead in the second when Davis scored on an error. The Patriots then scored three runs in the sixth. Tristin Anders singled to bring home Michelle Arias, who stole second after pinch running for Avery Farr who walked, for a 2-0 advantage. After Anders stole second, she came home on Bayli Simon's double. Simon later scored on Shelby Hughston's single.