The No. 1 Patriots captured a couple of 5-inning contests on Sunday in the Arkansas Tech Softball Invitational held in Conroe.
UT Tyler claimed wins over Southern Nazarene (12-2) and Central Oklahoma (17-4).
The Patriots have two more games on Monday — 11 a.m. vs. No. 25 Central Missouri and 1 p.m. vs. Arkansas Tech.
Game 1
The Patriots scored eight runs in the second inning en route to 12-2 win over the Southern Nazarene (0-2).
Sarah Gartman (1-0) got the win in the circle, pitching 4 innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out four and walking one.
Cassidi Mullen and Ashley Perez led the Patriots with three hits apiece, while Amanda Marek, Bayli Simon and Michelle Arias each had two hits. Adding one hit apiece were Shannon Klaus, Hanna Fradkin, Audrey Escamilla, Maddie Melton and Mak Dominguez.
Perez with three RBIs, followed by Mullen and Marek with two each. Knocking in one run each were Klaus, Courtney Plocheck, Simon, Arias and Melton.
Scoring runs were Mullen (2), Arias (2), Klaus (1), Fradkin (1), Perez (1), Grace Davis (1), Marek (1), Simon (1), Melton (1) and Dominguez (1).
Perez had a three-run homer and a double with other doubles by Marek (2), Simon and Arias.
GAME 2
Melton had four RBIs and Perez and Plocheck added three RBIs each in the 17-4 win over Central Oklahoma.
Plocheck had three hits while teammates Marek, Simon, Melton and Dominguez had two hits each.
Perez (3-run) and Dominguez (solo) each blasted home runs. Melton had a double and triple with Arias adding a three-bagger. Other doubles were by Mullen, Marek and Simon.
Adding singles were Klaus and Lauren Harris.
Arias also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Plocheck (3), Mullen (2), Perez (2), Simon (2), Arias (2), Melton (2), Klaus (1), Davis (1), Marek (1) and Dominguez (1).
Payton Foster pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and four runs (3 earned) while striking out three and walking three.