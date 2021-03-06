The No. 10 UT Tyler Patriots opened Lone Star Conference softball by sweeping No. 17 West Texas A&M in a doubleheader on Friday at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots (8-4, 2-0) won 8-1 and 10-3. The losses were the first for the Lady Buffs (12-2, 0-2).
Amanda Marek hit a pair of home runs in the opening victory for UT Tyler and was one of three Patriots alongside Mak Dominguez and Serena Saldivar to total four hits on the day.
The Patriots return to play on Sunday, facing Eastern New Mexico in a LSC DH. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Payton Foster picked up the win in that game one winner for the Patriots, allowing four hits in her complete game. Foster totaled a season-high seven strikeouts and moved her season record to 3-2.
Marek homered in both the second and third inning open up a 6-1 lead for the Patriots after three. She totaled five RBIs in thanks to a two-run homer in the second and a three-run homer in the third.
Serena Saldivar added a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
UT Tyler reached double-digits in the hit column in the second game, once again jumping out to an early advantage with two runs in the first and three in the third. Marek opened up the scoring a two-RBI single.
Dominguez, Saldivar and Marek all recorded two hits. Erin Hill struck out six in the circle, going seven innings while allowing three earned runs and issuing a walk.