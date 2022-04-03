Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils fall to 14-26 and 7-13.
UT Tyler's next six games (all doubleheaders) are on the road — Friday vs. St. Mary's in San Antonio; Sunday, April 10 vs. St. Edward's in Austin; and Tuesday, April 12 vs. Henderson St. in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The Patriots return home on Friday, April 22 against Oklahoma Christian.
Texas A&M International returns to Laredo to face Angelo St. on Friday.
GAME 1
Tatum Goff and Sarah Gartman combined on the five-hit shutout and the Patriots scored all four runs in the sixth inning in the 4-0 win.
Goff pitched 4.1 innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking five. Gartman (7-0) got the win by going 1.2 innings, giving up one hit while striking out one and not walking a batter.
Goff singled in the first run of the game, scoring Hanna Fradkin.
Ashley Perez, Fradkin and Bayli Simon hit doubles for the Patriots. Perez had three hits, followed by Avery Farr with two hits. Audrey Escamilla added a single. Farr had two RBIs. Scoring runs were Fradkin, Morgan McAlexander, Perez and Simon.
Darrian Smith and Melanie Gamboa had doubles for the Dustdevils.
GAME 2
Schott, a freshman from Longview Spring Hill, belted a grand slam in the second inning and added an RBI double in the third inning for a total of five RBIs in the Patriots' 9-1 win.
Escamilla added a double for UT Tyler. Fradkin had three hits with two hits each by Schott, Farr and Escamilla.
Along with Schott's five RBIs, Escamilla (2), Fradkin (1) and Goff (1). Scoring runs were Mak Dominguez (2), Schott (2), Fradkin (1), Farr (1), Cassidi Mullen (1), Escamilla (1) and Michelle Arias (1).
Kaylee Davis (7-0) got the win in the circle, going all five innings while allowing three hits and one run. She struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Briana Arredondo, Victoria Gonzalez and Smith had doubles for the Dustdevils.