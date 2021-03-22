Payton Foster and Erin Hill hurled complete games as No. 6 UT Tyler swept Midwestern State in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader on Sunday at Suddenlink Field.
The Patriots extended their winning streak to 12 consecutive games as they won 4-1 and 8-0. The only run allowed was unearned.
UT Tyler improves to 18-4 overall and 12-0 in LSC play. The Mustangs fall to 11-13 and 4-8.
The Patriots are home again next weekend with key games with Angelo State (4 and 6 p.m. Friday) and Lubbock Christian (noon and 2 p.m. Sunday).
GAME 1
Foster (8-3) struck out 11 and allowed only three hits to lead the Patriots.
Amanda Marek had a two-run homer for UT Tyler with Bayli Simon hitting a triple. Simon added a single and had two RBIs.
Ashley Perez added a single with Shae Harris, Marek, Grace Davis and Mak Dominguez scoring runs.
Anna Williams had a double for the Wichita Falls school with Carson Solis and Bailey Brenek.
GAME 2
Hill (10-1) allowed two hits and struck out six.
Simon and Dominguez had doubles fo the Patriots with Simon, Dominguez and Courtney Plocheck each knocking in two runs each. Avery Farr added an RBI.
Kyla Mach had two hits with one each from Haleigh Swinney and Plocheck.
Scoring runs were Swinney, Michelle Arias, Perez, Audrey Escamilla, Marek, Farr, Davis and Simon.
Earning hits for the Mustangs were Solis and Maddy Holder.