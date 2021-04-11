The No. 5 UT Tyler Patriots claimed a sweep of Lone Star Conference softball games on Sunday, defeating 28-1 in two games against Texas A&M International in Laredo.
The Patriots (25-5, 19-1 LSC) won 9-1 and 19-0 against the Dustdevils.
The 19 runs scored in the game two win are the most scored by the program in an NCAA Division II contest, and match the sixth highest run total in the history of UT Tyler softball.
Four Patriots pitchers (Payton Foster in Game 1; Erin Hill, Sarah Gartman, Morgan McAlexander) combined to toss 10 innings on the afternoon, surrendering just one earned run and allowing five hits. Foster picked up the complete game win in game number one, allowing just three hits in her five innings of work.
Thirteen of the 30 Patriot hits went for extra bases as the team finished the pair of run-rule wins with 10 doubles and three homers. Courtney Plocheck, Haleigh Swinney and Mak Dominguez all had four hits while Bayli Simon, Ashley Perez and Kylie Brown all homered.
UT Tyler will look for their 20th win in Lone Star Conference play next weekend at Suddenlink Field as the program celebrates Senior Weekend with home doubleheaders on Friday and Sunday. Friday's doubleheader against St. Mary's is set for a 4 p.m. start while the program's Senior Day celebration will take place on Sunday as the Patriots take on St. Edward's at 1 p.m.