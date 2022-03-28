The No. 1 UT Tyler Patriots traveled out west to matchup with two ranked Lone Star Conference softball opponents over the weekend.
The Patriots (27-3, 13-3) split series with Angelo State and Lubbock Christian.
UT Tyler returns home for games on Friday (4 and 6 p.m. vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville) and Sunday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m. vs. Texas A&M International) at Suddenlink Field. It will be the Patriots' first home games since March 13.
ANGELO STATE
The No. 13 Rambelles won the first game on Friday, 3-2 in eight innings, with the Patriots bouncing back to take the second game, 7-2, at Mayer Stadium in San Angelo.
The Patriots rallied twice from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, including one run in the seventh when Avery Farr singled to knock in Courtney Plocheck for a 2-2.
The Rambelles won in the eighth as Ashlynn Box singled in Ashlyn Lerma with the game-winner.
Other singles for the Patriots were by Hanna Fradkin, Ashley Perez, Tatum Goff, Plocheck and Mak Dominguez. Goff also had an RBI with Grace Davis scoring the first run.
Goff (3-1) took the loss in the circle, going 7.1 innings while allowing two earn runs with nine strikeouts and five walks. Genesis Armendariz (13-3) got the win, hurling eight innings while allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Paxton Scheurer had a homer for Angelo State.
In the second game, the Patriots fell behind 1-0 but then scored seven-straight runs for the 7-2 win.
Payton Foster (12-1) threw 6.2 innings to get the win. She allowed two hits and two runs while striking out five and walking three. Kaylee Davis got the final out with a strikeout, allowing a hit and a walk.
Goff (solo), Plocheck (3-run) and Dominguez (solo) all belted home runs. Fradkin and Dominguez added doubles.
Bayli Simon, Plocheck and Dominguez each had two hits with singles. Simon and Perez also knocked in runs with runs scored by Simon, Fradkin, Goff, Davis, Plocheck, Dominguez and Cassidi Mullen.
Madison Fernandez had a solo homer for the Rambelles.
LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN
The Lady Chaparrals won the first game 3-0 with the Patriots bouncing back for a 6-2 win in game 2 at PlainsCapital Park.
Taylor Franco (14-1) threw a no-hitter against the Patriots, the first time UT Tyler had been shut out this season. Franco walked Ashley Perez three times.
Brooke Makemson and Skylar Herrera hit home runs for LCU.
Goff (3-2) took the loss in the circle.
In the second game, Davis (5-0) got the win in the circle, tossing the final 3.2 innings (2 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Foster threw the first 3.1 innings (4 hits, 1 run, 1 strikeout, 3 walks).
Goff hit a two-run homer and had an RBI-single. Other hits were from Dominguez (2) and Plocheck (1). Domingue also had two RBIs. Scoring runs were Michelle Arias (2), Fradkin (1), Goff (1), Amanda Marek (1) and Dominguez (1).
Makemson hit a homer for the Lady Chaps.