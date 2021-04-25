The No. 3 UT Tyler Patriots took the first two contests of their six-game road trip on Sunday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
The Patriots swept Cameron in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader, winning 11-1 and 10-0.
As usual, pitchers Payton Foster and Erin Hill were sparkling in the circle, while their teammates scored 21 runs on 21 hits.
The sweep moved the Patriots' winning streak to 10 games, their second winning streak of at least 10 games this season.
With the sweep, UT Tyler improved to 31-5 overall and 25-1 in LSC play, while Cameron fell to 23-15 overall and 14-12 in the LSC. Oklahoma Christian (33-5) is second in the league with a 23-3 record, followed by Texas A&M-Commerce (25-12) at 18-6 in conference.
Courtney Plocheck led the offense from the leadoff spot, going 5-for-6 with seven RBIs on the day. The freshman first baseman had a double and a home run in each game of Sunday's doubleheader, and she has homered in three consecutive games.
GAME ONE
Plocheck had three hits — three-run homer, double and single — along with four RBIs. Amanda Marek also homered, a grand slam.
Hanna Fradkin, Ashley Perez and Haleigh Swinney (2) all had doubles. Adding singles were Perez and Tristin Anders.
Others with RBIs were Perez, Swinney and Mak Dominguez.
Scoring runs were Plocheck (2), Sarah Hughston (2), Fradkin (1), Perez (1), Grace Davis (1), Bayli Simon (1), Marek (1), Swinney (1) and Anders (10.
Foster (14-3) got the win, going six innings while allowing three hits and one run. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
GAME TWO
Hill (17-2) pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.
Plocheck had a two-run homer and Dominguez had a solo shot. Plocheck and Perez each had doubles.
Perez was 4 for 4 with three RBIs.
Along with Plocheck, Dominguez and Anders each had two hits. Swinney added a single.
Other RBIs were from Plocheck (3), Simon (2), Swinney (1) and Hughston (1).
Scoring runs were Plocheck (4), Anders (3), Simon (1), Dominguez (1) and Michelle Arias (1).
The Patriots wrap up the 2021 season with doubleheaders on the road at nationally ranked opponents, visiting No. 6 Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday before wrapping up the season at 10th-ranked Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday, May 4.
UT Tyler currently holds a 2-game edge over Oklahoma Christian for first place in the Lone Star Conference standings.