The NCAA Division II No. 4-ranked Patriots produced 12 runs during a three-inning stretch to race away with a five-inning mercy-rule win in the opening game of a three-game weekend series.
Leadoff hitter Haleigh Swinney led the way, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs, including a bases-loaded, two-out triple in the bottom of the second that opened up the scoring in a six-run second inning. Ashley Perez added four RBIs from the No. 3 spot in the lineup, and Payton Foster scattered four hits with an unearned run to pick up the 5-inning complete-game win.
With the win, UT Tyler is 1-0 to start the 2021 season, while Montevallo drops to 0-3.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game set to begin at noon.