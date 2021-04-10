The No. 5 UT Tyler softball team continues their south Texas road trip with a doubleheader on Sunday in Laredo. The Patriots tangle with Texas A&M International. The first game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
On Friday, UT Tyler (23-5, 17-1 Lone Star Conference) swept No. 12 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7-2 and 5-4.
Payton Foster picked up the win in the 7-2 game one win and then came on in relief of game two number starter Erin Hill to pick up the save in the game two 5-4 win after a late Texas A&M-Kingsville rally.
Foster threw a complete game to move her season record to 10-3 on the year in the game one victory, tossing 7.0 innings while allowing just a pair of earned runs to the Javelinas. The Lufkin native then picked up her first save of the 2021 campaign in game number two, putting an end to a four run bottom of the sixth inning for the Javelinas.
She worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh to notch win number seven for the Patriots over a ranked opponent, and allowed Hill to pick up her 13th win of the season after surrendering two earned runs in her 5.2 innings of work.
The Patriots were efficient at the plate in the game one victory in offensive support of Foster, scoring seven runs on just eight hits.
Courtney Plocheck had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Shae Harris had two hits with Mak Dominguez adding a single and two RBIs.
Haleigh Swinney had a double and Amanda Marek had a single and an RBI. Shelby Hughston added an RBI.
In the second game, the Patriots scored four runs in the first and Hughston belted a solo homer in the fourth for a 5-0 lead. UT Tyler then held on for the win. Marek had a double and an RBI with singles from Plocheck, Ashley Perez and Bayli Simon.
UT Tyler returns home on Friday to face St. Mary’s in a doubleheader at Suddelink Field. The first game has a 4 p.m. start.