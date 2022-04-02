After a pair of Lone Star Conference games on Friday, the UT Tyler softball team plays host to Texas A&M International in a doubleheader on Sunday at Suddenlink Field.
The first game is slated to start at 11 a.m. with Game 2 set for 1 p.m.
The Patriots are 28-4 overall and 14-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils are 14-24 and 7-11.
On Friday, No. 12 Texas A&M-Kingsville won the first game against the Patriots, taking a 6-4 victory. UT Tyler rallied to win the second game, 5-3.
GAME 1
The Javelinas had a 6-1 lead. UT Tyler tried to rally, but could only get within 6-4.
Aalyiah Ortiz and Jennifer Giesey both hit homers for A&M-Kingsville with Giesey adding a triple.
Tatum Goff and Bayli Simon had doubles for the Patriots. Simon and Courtney Plocheck had two hits each, while Ashley Perez, Mak Dominguez, Amanda Marek and Shannon Klaus.
Patriot RBIs were from Perez (2), Dominguez (1) and Marek (1). Scoring runs were Plocheck (1), Hanna Fradkin (1), Grace Davis (1) and Simon (1).
GAME 2
The Patriots rallied from a two-run deficit with four runs in the fifth for a 5-3 victory.
Avery Farr (RBI single) and Maddie Melton (RBI sacrifice fly) tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth, followed by Dominguez's two RBI single.
Dominguez had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Other hits by the Patriots were from Fradkin, Goff, Perez and Klaus.
Kaylee Davis got the win in relief in the circle, going 5.2 innings (3 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).