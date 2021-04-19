The No. 3 UT Tyler Patriots honored 10 seniors on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader sweep of St. Edward's at Suddenlink Field.
Pitchers Payton Foster and Erin Hill helped the Patriots sweep the Hilltoppers 5-2 and 8-0 on Senior Day.
UT Tyler is back in action on Tuesday at Suddenlink Field, hosting St. Mary's. The first game has a 1 p.m. start.
UT Tyler and Oklahoma Christian finished Sunday with 21 wins each in conference play. The Patriots are 27-5 overall and 21-1 in conference. OCU is 31-5 and 21-3. St. Ed's 12-14 and 8-12.
The UT Tyler seniors honored between games were Tristin Anders (Mont Belvieu/Barbers Hill HS/Lamar/Angelina); Shae Harris (Brenham/Brenham HS); Erin Hill (Maryville, Tennessee/William Blount HS/USC Upstate); Shelby Hughston (Bastrop/Cedar Creek HS/Kansas); Shannon Klaus (Red Rock/Cedar Creek HS/Lamar); Allyson Rodriguez (La Blanca/Edcouch-Elsa HS/Ranger JC); Serena Saldivar (Garland/Wylie HS/McLennan CC); Shea Smith (League City/Clear Springs HS); Haleigh Swinney (Crosby/Crosby HS) and Marissa Trezza (Lindenhurst, New York/Island Trees HS/Georgian Court).
GAME1
Foster (12-4) pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs in a 5-2 victory. She struck out nine and walked one.
Mak Dominguez belted a solo home run with Ashley Perez hitting a double and single. Courtney Plocheck, Hanna Fradkin and Swinney added singles.
RBIs were from Perez (1), Dominguez (1), Harris (1) and Bayli Simon (1). Scoring runs were Plocheck (2), Fradkin (2) and Dominguez (1).
GAME 2
Hill (15-2) pitched all five innings of the 8-0 win, allowing five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Swinney and Dominguez each hit doubles and singles. Others with two hits were Plocheck, Simon and Hughston. Adding singles were Fradkin, Avery Farr and Trezza.
Hughston had two RBIs with one each from Perez, Simon, Trezza, Saldivar, Swinney and Dominguez.
Scoring runs were Fradkin (2), Plocheck (1), Harris (1), Smith (1), Swinney (1), Dominguez (1) and Hughston (1).