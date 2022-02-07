The No. 1 Patriots finished the Arkansas Tech Softball Invitational with two more wins on Monday in Conroe.
UT Tyler (5-0) knocked off No. 25 Central Missouri (8-1) and host Arkansas Tech (5-3).
UT Tyler claimed wins over Southern Nazarene (12-2) and No. 20 Central Oklahoma (17-4) on Sunday, while defeating Harding (9-2) on Saturday.
SUNDAY
The Patriots scored eight runs in the second inning en route to 12-2 win over the Southern Nazarene (0-2).
Sarah Gartman (1-0) got the win in the circle, pitching 4 innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out four and walking one.
Cassidi Mullen and Ashley Perez led the Patriots with three hits apiece, while Amanda Marek, Bayli Simon and Michelle Arias each had two hits. Adding one hit apiece were Shannon Klaus, Hanna Fradkin, Audrey Escamilla, Maddie Melton and Mak Dominguez.
Perez with three RBIs, followed by Mullen and Marek with two each. Knocking in one run each were Klaus, Courtney Plocheck, Simon, Arias and Melton.
Scoring runs were Mullen (2), Arias (2), Klaus (1), Fradkin (1), Perez (1), Grace Davis (1), Marek (1), Simon (1), Melton (1) and Dominguez (1).
Perez had a three-run homer and a double with other doubles by Marek (2), Simon and Arias.
Melton had four RBIs and Perez and Plocheck added three RBIs each in the 17-4 win over Central Oklahoma.
Plocheck had three hits while teammates Marek, Simon, Melton and Dominguez had two hits each.
Perez (3-run) and Dominguez (solo) each blasted home runs. Melton had a double and triple with Arias adding a three-bagger. Other doubles were by Mullen, Marek and Simon.
Adding singles were Klaus and Lauren Harris.
Arias also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Plocheck (3), Mullen (2), Perez (2), Simon (2), Arias (2), Melton (2), Klaus (1), Davis (1), Marek (1) and Dominguez (1).
Payton Foster pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and four runs (3 earned) while striking out three and walking three.
MONDAY
Kaylee Davis pitched a five-hitter in going the distance, giving up one run while striking out eight and walking one in the 8-1 win over Central Missouri (0-4).
Perez (two doubles), Klaus, Plocheck, Marek, Simon and Arias (double, single) all had two hits. Fradkin added a single.
Perez knocked in two runs with one each from Klaus, Simon, Arias and Melton. Klaus scored three runs while Plocheck scored twice. Perez, Grace Davis and Arias scored once each.
In the 5-3 win over Arkansas Tech, the Patriots rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the fourth and one run in the seventh to down the Golden Suns (2-4).
Melton had a two-run homer and Arias had an RBI triple to highlight the big fourth inning.
Simon (double, single), Perez and Fradkin each had two hits with Simon adding a double while Plocheck had a single.
Perez and Melton each knocked in two runs with Arias adding an RBI.
Klaus, Simon, Plocheck, Arias and Melton all scored runs.
Caitlyn Wells and Holly Crutchfield had homers for the Golden Suns.
Tatum Goff started for the Patriots, going two innings while giving up three hits and three runs while striking out two and not issuing a walk.
Foster (3-0) got the win, hurling five innings. She allowed four hits and no runs while striking out six and walking three.
The Patriots will next play in the Alvy Early Memorial Classic Feb. 11-13 in Bentonville, Arkansas. UT Tyler will face Drury (11 a.m. Friday), Quincy (1 p.m. Friday), Missouri-St. Louis (11 a.m. Saturday), Upper Iowa (1 p.m. Saturday) and Emporia State (11 a.m. Sunday).