After winning the Lone Star Conference softball regular season championship in their first year in the league, the UT Tyler Patriots are the favorite to capture the LSC title in 2022.
Also, the Patriots’ Payton Foster was selected Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
West Texas A&M’s Ruby Salzman was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year.
The league’s preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches, sports information directors and various media representatives throughout the region.
UT Tyler received 22 of the 43 first-place votes for a total of 654 points in the poll. The Patriots were 33-7 overall and 27-3 in league play in 2021 to earn the LSC Championship.
Foster, who attended Hudson High School just outside of Lufkin, earned 2021 LSC Pitcher of the Year and NFCA Third Team All-America honors last spring. Foster returns to the circle for the Patriots in 2022 after leading the LSC in ERA)(1.11), and finished the season with a record of 15-4.
Foster was named as honorable mention All-America by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) as well as a first team All-South Central Region and All-Lone Star Conference. Foster allowed just 20 earned runs in 126.2 innings pitched and struck out 106 batters.
West Texas A&M finished second in the poll with 16 first-place votes for 629 points. The Lady Buffs captured the 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Championship, winning 21 of their last 23 games to claim the LSC Tournament, South Central Regional and DII titles with a 43-12 overall and 20-10 league record.
UT Tyler was not eligible for consideration into the NCAA field as the institution completed the final year of transition into full-fledged Division II status.
Angelo State was third with one top vote and 571 points, followed closely by Oklahoma Christian. The Eagles finished fourth with three first-place votes and 565 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce was fifth with 525 points, while Texas A&M-Kingsville was sixth with one top nod and 481 points. Lubbock Christian was seventh with 423 points, while Texas A&M International (393), Cameron (323), and St. Mary’s (321) completed the top 10.
St. Edward’s, Midwestern State, Texas Woman’s, UT Permian Basin, Eastern New Mexico, and Western New Mexico rounded out the poll.
Foster will highlight a loaded roster of returning talent for the Patriots in 2022, including fellow 2021 NFCA All-America Ashley Perez, who returns for her final season as a Patriot this spring. NFCA First Team All-South Central Region selection Courtney Plocheck is also slated to return for head coach Mike Reed, as well as All-LSC second team pick Hanna Fradkin.
The Patriots will get their season started on Feb. 4-6 in Conroe at the Arkansas Tech Invitational with six games over the course of three days. UT Tyler will compete at the UT Tyler Ballpark for the first time on Feb. 18-19 with three games against Arkansas-Monticello.
2022 LSC Softball Preseason Poll
Rank Team 1st Total
1 UT Tyler (22) 654
2 West Texas A&M (16) 629
3 Angelo State (1) 571
4 Oklahoma Christian (3) 565
5 Texas A&M-Commerce 525
6 Texas A&M-Kingsville (1) 481
7 Lubbock Christian 423
8 Texas A&M International 393
9 Cameron 323
10 St. Mary’s 321
11 St. Edward’s 272
12 Midwestern State 213
13 Texas Woman’s 182
14 UT Permian Basin 146
15 Eastern New Mexico 94
16 Western New Mexico 56