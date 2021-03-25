The No. 6 UT Tyler Patriots will welcome a pair of clubs that sit in the top half of the Lone Star Conference softball standings to Suddenlink Field this weekend in No. 24 Angelo State and Lubbock Christian.
The Patriots have reeled off 12 straight victories to open league play, and currently sit in a tie atop the league standings at 12-0 alongside No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce. This weekend’s pair of doubleheaders will pit the Patriots against an Angelo State (8-4, LSC) squad on Friday (4 and 6 p.m.) and a Lubbock Christian team that has posted a mark of 7-5 in league play on Sunday (noon and 2 p.m.).
STAYING AMONG THE ELITEUT Tyler stayed put at No. 6 in the latest NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll this week with an overall record of 18-4 heading into this weekend’s set of games. Six Lone Star Conference schools received a top 25 ranking in this week’s edition of the poll as Texas A&M-Commerce stayed at No. 2 and West Texas A&M moved up to No. 10 to join UT Tyler in the top 10 of the weekly poll.
Texas A&M-Commerce and UT Tyler built a bit of separation between themselves and the rest of the league last week, opening up a three-game lead on the next closest teams in Oklahoma Christian and Texas A&M-Kingsville with a record of 12-0. The two LSC frontrunners aren’t scheduled to meet until the final week of the regular season on May 1 in Commerce, making for an interesting month of April as the conference standings shake out.
The Patriots will not be eligible for the 2021 Lone Star Conference Softball Championship Tournament at season’s end, but will have all eyes on their performance in the second half of the season in league play as the university finishes up the Division II transition phase this year.
OWNING THE CIRCLEThe work that the starting duo of Payton Foster and Erin Hill have put in the circle cannot be overstated enough throughout the 2021 season, but especially in the last few weeks of action for UT Tyler. Foster and Hill combined to toss 26.0 innings of scoreless softball in last week’s wins against Texas Woman’s and Midwestern State, and have led the UT Tyler pitching staff to the 11th best team ERA in all of Division II softball.
Both Patriots recorded complete games last weekend and have been vital to the team’s undefeated start to LSC play in 2021. Foster matched the second-highest individual strikeout total in UT Tyler softball history last week with 11 in the game one win over Midwestern State, while Erin Hill moved her season record to 10-1 on the year, matching the second-highest individual win total on the year in the Lone Star Conference.
Foster has posted a 0.91 ERA in her 12 appearances this season, while Hill has recorded a 1.31 ERA herself. Those two figures rank the duo in second and third place in the Lone Star Conference in ERA.